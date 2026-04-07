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Production of Volkswagen Taigun starts in Pune's Chakan

The new Taigun reinforces the Group's 'Make in India, for India and the world' vision
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMaharashtraPuneVolkswagen Group

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