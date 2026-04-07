Production of Volkswagen Taigun starts in Pune's Chakan

<p>Mumbai: Automobile maker Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has started production of the new Volkswagen Taigun at its state-of-the-art plant at Chakan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>. </p><p>The new Taigun reinforces the Group's 'Make in India, for India and the world' vision, combining high levels of localisation, precision manufacturing, and a deeper on-ground understanding of Indian customers.</p>.Tata Motors to roll out luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars from Tamil Nadu facility from February.<p>Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, "The start of production of the new Volkswagen Taigun underscores the maturity of our world-class manufacturing ecosystem in India. Our Indian manufacturing facilities are geared to deliver global-quality vehicles with high levels of localization, enabling us to respond quickly to what customers demand in India and in export markets."</p><p>Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "The new Taigun is central to our strategic plan for the model line-up that will drive meaningful growth. The start of production for the new Taigun at our Chakan facility is a moment of great pride for us. It continues to signify our commitment to the Indian consumers who choose to own premium German-engineered products. We are certain the new Taigun will build on the success of its predecessor and elevate customer experience."</p><p>The new Volkswagen Taigun builds on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor with striking new design elements that deliver a bold and refreshed appeal. The latest iteration of Taigun delivers an edgy new design with premium features. The vehicle is built for India’s versatile driving conditions while staying true to Volkswagen’s DNA of European driving dynamics, superior comfort, and uncompromising 5-star safety.</p>