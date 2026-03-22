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Prohibited walkie-talkies, e-waste hard disks imported from China seized by DRI in Mumbai, 2 held

The owners of the two Mumbai firms which had imported these good without due permissions are a father-son duo, and both were arrested under the Customs Act, said an official release.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 01:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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