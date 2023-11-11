Protests outside IIT-Bombay against 'radical Leftist' speakers for 'glorifying' Palestinian 'terrorists'

Mumbai: A protest was held on Saturday outside the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay seeking the arrest of a professor and a guest speaker for allegedly glorifying terrorism while talking about the Palestinian freedom struggle against Israel.

According to the protesters, Professor Sharmistha Saha of the Humanities and Social Sciences department of the prestigious institution and guest speaker Sudhanva Deshpande, during a talk under academic course 'HS 835 Performance Theory & Praxis' on November 6, had allegedly spoken highly of "terrorists" and armed rebellion.

Protesters under the aegis of the Vivek Vichar Manch claimed Deshpande had glorified Palestinian terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, who is allegedly part of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade which has been designated a terror organisation by several countries, and had even admitted to meeting him in 2015.