'Proved EC was taking political decision at BJP's behest': NCP(SP) welcomes SC order to Ajit Pawar faction

Mumbai: Hours after the Supreme Court asked Ajit Pawar-led NCP for an undertaking that they will not use pictures of Sharad Pawar in its posters, and asked it to explore the option of selecting its own symbol instead of the clock symbol, the NCP (SCP) welcomed the order of the apex court saying that the Election Commission was taking a 'political decision' at the behest of BJP.

“The directive of the Supreme Court asking the Ajit Pawar group to not use the photograph and the name of our party president, Sharad Pawar Saheb, is a very welcome decision. It has asked the Ajit Pawar group to not use the clock symbol during elections because the clock symbol is identified with Sharad Pawar,” NCP (SCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.