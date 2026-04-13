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Pune adjudged best commuter town for hybrid workers

The ranking places Pune — the cultural capital of Maharashtra, industrial town, IT hub and education hub — ahead of other major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPune

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