<p>Mumbai: Pune has been named as India’s best commuter town for hybrid workers to live in 2026 by the International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus. </p><p>The ranking places Pune — the cultural capital of Maharashtra, industrial town, IT hub and education hub — ahead of other major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, according to the inaugural Commuter Town Index.</p><p>This ranking also aligns with the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Survey 2025-26, which outlines India’s growth outlook and highlights Pune and Navi Mumbai as two of India’s premier cities for livability and strategic urban expansion. The survey notes that these emerging urban centres are now ahead of the curve, offering a balance of infrastructure and livability.</p>.Silver futures fall Rs 4,495 to Rs 2,38,779/kg.<p>“Technology and the embrace of AI is rapidly reshaping how we work and where we live, turning commuter towns, or so-called dormitory towns, into vibrant hubs for working and living. The idea that every morning, office workers wake early, jump into polluting cars or overcrowded trains, and travel many miles to their place of work will very soon be a crazy thing people did only in the past,” Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, said in a press statement. </p>