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Pune-based Giripremi team completes alpine-style ascent of Friendship Peak

The expedition, undertaken in the Pir Panjal Range of the Western Himalaya, reached the summit on May 24.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHimachal PradeshMountaineeringHimalayas

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