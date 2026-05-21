Pune-based Giripremi team scales Mt Everest after 50-day climb

<p>Mumbai: In a significant achievement, a team from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> successfully scaled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mount-everest">Mt Everest</a> at dawn on Thursday.</p><p>After nearly 50 days in the Himalayas, battling uncertainty, extreme weather conditions and a narrow summit window, the team from Pune-based mountaineering and adventure organisation <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/punes-giripremi-once-again-undertakes-mount-everest-expedition-3908310">Giripremi once again carried the Indian Tricolour to the top of the world.</a></p><p>Giripremi climbers Vivek Shivade, Mihir Jadhav and Akhil Katkar successfully reached the summit of Mt Everest along with their Sherpas — Urgen Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa and Lakpa Tenji Sherpa.</p>.Pune's Giripremi Everest team marks key milestone with successful Lobuche East climb.<p>“Today, my heart is filled with pride, gratitude and emotion as I share that Giripremi’s Everest Expedition 2026 has successfully summited Mt Everest,” expedition leader Umesh Zirpe said.</p><p>“This moment belongs to every climber, Sherpa, family member, supporter, well-wisher and sponsor who believed in us and stood by us throughout this journey. Your blessings travelled with us every step of the way and gave us strength during the toughest moments. Thank you for being part of this dream,” he said in a message from Mt Everest.</p><p>In 2012, Giripremi had successfully conducted India’s largest civilian expedition to the mountain. During that expedition, eight climbers reached the summit on the same day — a rare and historic feat that received widespread recognition across Maharashtra.</p><p>Fourteen years later, the latest expedition carried forward that legacy by scaling Mt Everest via the classic Nepal (South Col) route used during the first successful ascent in 1953 by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary.</p><p>A veteran mountaineer, Zirpe is the President of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineering organisations in the state.</p><p>Zirpe is also a recipient of the Shiv Chhatrapati Award instituted by the Maharashtra government and the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, the country’s highest honour in adventure sports presented annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.</p><p>The 50-day expedition was the culmination of nearly two years of structured and rigorous preparation undertaken by the team.</p><p>On the eve of the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on March 18, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-governor-flags-off-expedition-to-mount-everest-by-punes-giripremi-3941391">Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off the expedition</a> from the iconic Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.</p><p>Later, on March 20 in Pune, the Indian Tricolour, Maharashtra’s Bhagwa flag and Giripremi’s official flag were ceremonially handed over to expedition leader Umesh Zirpe by Manjusha Nagpure, formally marking the launch of the mission.</p>