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Pune-based Giripremi team scales Mt Everest after 50-day climb

In 2012, Giripremi had successfully conducted India’s largest civilian expedition to the mountain.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 02:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMount EverestPune

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