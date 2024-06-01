Pune car crash: Accused teen interrogated in mother's presence at juvenile home

Pune: Pune police have arrested the mother of the minor in the Porsche car accident case after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers, the city police chief said on Saturday. She is likely to be produced in a court during the day.

As part of their probe, the police also spoke to the minor for about an hour at the observation home, where he has been sent till June 5, in his mother’s presence.

Citing their investigation into the accident, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the juvenile's blood samples were swapped with those of his mother.

Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the 17-year-old juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.

“We will conduct the minor's inquiry inside the home in the presence of his mother,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade had said before police spoke to the minor.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday permitted the police to probe the teenager. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor has to be conducted in the parents' presence.