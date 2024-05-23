Pune car crash: Agarwal family's tryst with law intensifies

Mumbai: The members of the Agarwal family, involved in real estate and construction, are having a brush with law in the wake of last Sunday’s sensational Porsche drink-and-drive hit-and-run case in Pune, which has led to public outrage.
While the 17-year-old minor, who was involved in the accident, was sent to the Juvenile Rehabilitation/Correctional Home, his father Vishal Agarwal is in custody of Yerwada police station and his grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal was called to the Crime Branch office in connection with an old case.
The Agarwal family owns the Brahma Group, a real estate and construction company founded by Brahmadatt Agarwal.
The accident took place in Kalyani Nagar on Sunday. As per reports, the boy, who did not have a driving license, was speeding the Porsche Taycan at over 200 kms per hour, which did not have any registration number plate.
The speeding car hit a motorcycle killing Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, working as IT engineers in Johnson Controls as data analysts.
Aneesh and Ashwini hailed from Umaria and Jabalpur districts, respectively, of Madhya Pradesh.
While the minor faces the charges of culpable homicide, his father Vishal Agarwal has been booked for allowing the underage boy to drive it though he had no driver’s license.
The senior-most family member, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, is under the scanner in a 15-year-old case of allegedly ordering a hit on a Shiv Sena ex-corporator Ajay Bhosale over some business dispute in 2009, and the matter is currently sub-judice. His links with underworld don Chhota Rajan has also come under the scanner.
