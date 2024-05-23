Pune car crash: Agarwal family's tryst with law intensifies

Mumbai: The members of the Agarwal family, involved in real estate and construction, are having a brush with law in the wake of last Sunday’s sensational Porsche drink-and-drive hit-and-run case in Pune, which has led to public outrage.

While the 17-year-old minor, who was involved in the accident, was sent to the Juvenile Rehabilitation/Correctional Home, his father Vishal Agarwal is in custody of Yerwada police station and his grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal was called to the Crime Branch office in connection with an old case.

The Agarwal family owns the Brahma Group, a real estate and construction company founded by Brahmadatt Agarwal.