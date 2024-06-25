Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders release of minor accused, says his age needs to be considered

"We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)," the court said.

The bench noted the JJB's remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction.

The court said amid the "immediate reaction to the accident, the kneejerk reaction and the public outcry, the CCL's age was not considered."

"The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered," the bench said.

It said the court was bound by law, the aims and objectives of the Juvenile Justice Act and must treat him as any child in conflict with law separately from adult, despite the seriousness of the crime.

"CCLs are to be considered differently," the HC said.

The court said the accused is already under rehabilitation, which is the primary objective, and he is already referred to a psychologist and the same shall be continued.

The order was passed in a plea filed by the 17-year-old boy's paternal aunt, who claimed he was illegally detained and sought his immediate release.