Pune car crash: Minor’s father, grandfather sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Mumbai: Twelve days after the infamous Pune hit-and-run case involving a minor boy from a builder’s family, a Pune court on Friday sent his father Vishal Agarwal and grand-father Surendra Agarwal to judicial custody for 14 days.
The boy is currently in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, a juvenile rehabilitation/correctional home, till 5 June.
The father-son duo allegedly threatened a driver to take the blame for the accident after they kidnapped him and confined him to their bungalow in the Vadgaon Sheri area.
The driver is now a key witness in the case.
On 19 May, after partying in Cosie and Blak pubs in the Koregaon Park area, the minor boy drove the high-end Porsche Taycan at a speed of over 200 kmph and hit a motorcycle along the Landmark Society on Kalyani Nagar-Airport Road in Pune around 0230 hrs.
The two victims were Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, working as IT engineers in Johnson Controls as data analysts.
Though the accused tried to run away, he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police, from where he was taken to the Yerwada police station.
Published 31 May 2024, 12:17 IST