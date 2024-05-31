Pune car crash: Minor’s father, grandfather sent to judicial custody for 14 days

On 19 May, after partying in Cosie and Blak pubs in the Koregaon Park area, the minor boy drove the high-end Porsche Taycan at a speed of over 200 kmph and hit a motorcycle along the Landmark Society on Kalyani Nagar-Airport Road in Pune around 0230 hrs.

The two victims were Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, working as IT engineers in Johnson Controls as data analysts.

Though the accused tried to run away, he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police, from where he was taken to the Yerwada police station.