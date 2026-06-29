Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune court sentences 65-year-old man to death for rape and murder of minor

While the incident took place on May 1, 2026, his conviction was pronounced on June 25.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsconvictionRape and Murder

Follow us on :

Follow Us