Pune court sentences 65-year-old man to death for rape and murder of minor

<p>Mumbai: A special court in Pune on Monday awarded death penalty to 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble who has been convicted of rape and murder of a three-year-old girl at Nasrapur village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s Pune district. </p><p>While the incident took place on May 1, 2026, his conviction was pronounced on June 25. With Monday's sentencing, this has become the fastest-ever trials in Maharashtra in a case involving a heinous crime against a minor.</p><p>The Pune Rural police, which spearheaded the investigation, filed the charge sheet within 16 days of the crime. Thereafter, recording of witnesses and presentation of evidence were completed in the next 16 days, while the final arguments took 20 days.</p><p>The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar and the accused was represented by defence counsel Himmatrao Suryawanshi.</p>.Maharashtra minor rape-murder: CM bats for law barring parole to sex offenders; accused's family says 'burn him alive'.<p>The incident was reported from Nasrapur village in Bhor taluka. Kamble allegedly lured the girl, who had come to her grandmother’s house in Nasrapur to stay during the holidays, to a cattle shed near the house. </p><p>There, he is sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her with a stone in a bid to conceal his identity.</p><p>After the incident led to outrage and furore, Pune Rural’s Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill assured people that the charge sheet would be filed within a fortnight and the trial conducted in a fast-track court.</p><p>During the trial, the prosecution presented CCTV camera footage, DNA profiling, medical evidence, forensic reports, and testimonies to the court.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the State Home Minister, personally monitored the progress of the case.</p>