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Pune fort murder | 'Siya never said she didn't like Ketan': Brother of accused fiancee to police

On June 18, Ketan was allegedly pushed off a cliff in Pune's Lohgad fort by Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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