Pune fort murder | 'Siya never said she didn't like Ketan': Brother of accused fiancee to police

<p>Sahil Goyal, brother of accused Siya Goyal, who is charged of killing her fiancee Ketan Agarwal, a Pune-based realtor, was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday, officials said.</p><p>On June 18, Ketan was allegedly pushed off a cliff in Pune's Lohgad fort by Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.</p><p>After various rounds of cross-examination, Sahil reportedly told police that his sister never said she did not like Ketan, adding that they would have called of the wedding if she had expressed her disapproval.</p>.Lohagad fort murder | From prisoner's dilemma to plot unknot: What we know so far.<p>"If Siya had said she didn't like Ketan, we would have stopped the wedding," Sahil told the police, <em>NDTV</em> reported.</p><p>Officials added that Sahil knows Chetan, as they cross-checked certain information with him during his questioning. </p><p>Earlier, Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, said her daughter never expressed displeasure regarding the marriage. "If we felt that Siya was having some problem or was not able to talk to Ketan, we would have discussed it," she said. </p><p>She also claimed Siya spoke only to Ketan since their engagement.</p>.Lohagad Fort murder case | 'Guilty, even if Siya, should be pushed from the same cliff': Parents of realtor's fiancee break silence.<p>Siya's family further stated that they knew nothing about Chetan Chaudhary.</p><p>They said that whoever is found guilty, be it their own daughter, that individual should receive the harshest punishment possible. "Just like the fort from which our Ketan fell, whoever is found guilty, even if it's my own daughter, should be pushed from there," Siya's father Pravin, stated.</p><p>The Maharashtra government decided to conduct the murder trial in a fast-track court, after Ketan's family requested for speedy action. BJP's Rajya Sabha member and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe further. </p>