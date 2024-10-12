Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune gang-rape case: Court remands accused to police custody till October 15

The accused, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lives in the Undri area of Pune city. According to police, a history-sheeter, he has multiple cases of robbery registered against him in Pune district.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 14:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePunepolice custodygangrape case

Follow us on :

Follow Us