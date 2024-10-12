Pune gang-rape case: Court remands accused to police custody till October 15

<p>Pune: A court on Saturday remanded a 28-year-old man arrested in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> gang rape case to police custody till October 15.</p>.<p>The man was arrested on Friday morning, eight days after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of the city during an outing with a male friend. The assailants beat up her friend too.</p>.<p>"The man was remanded in police custody till October 15 after he was produced before the court today. We are conducting further investigation," a police official said.</p>.Pune cops arrest one suspect in gangrape case; search on for two others.<p>The accused, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lives in the Undri area of Pune city. A history-sheeter, he has multiple cases of robbery registered against him in Pune district, according to police.</p>.<p>Police are yet to trace two other men, who also had a criminal record in theft cases, involved in the gang rape.</p>.<p>About 700 police personnel were deployed to identify and trace the culprits, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said while congratulating police for the success.</p>.<p>Police had also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the culprits.</p>