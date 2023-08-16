Pune gets first Tiranga Tunnel

In an initiative to biodiversity, health and well-being, the first Tiranga Tunnel has come up in Pune.
The Pune-headquartered Southern Command Indian Army and the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation’s (SEBC) ambitious project and Himalaya Wellness Company have undertaken this unique initiative.
The Tiranga Tunnel, a symbol of national unity and environmental consciousness, is located at the entrance of the Southern Command headquarters in Pune.
The tunnel embodies their commitment to sustainable development and ecological preservation.
The arch has twelve exquisitely designed tunnels, each adorned with the colours of our national flag - saffron and white bougainvillea representing courage and purity, and Green money plants symbolizing prosperity. The floral installations symbolize the unity and harmony that bind our diverse nation together.
With a width of 13 meters and a towering height of 4.5 meters, the Tiranga Tunnel is a majestic monument connecting our glorious past with the promising future. Starting from the statue of revered Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the Tiranga Tunnel leads to the entrance of the headquarters.
Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command, inaugurated the initiative on India's 77th Independence Day, marking a historic step towards safeguarding the environment and showcasing the Indian Army's commitment toward serving the nation and conserving biodiversity.
“We hope that by supporting this historic biodiversity project and the construction of the Tiranga Tunnel, we will be able to raise awareness about the need for maintaining nature's abundance and promoting green initiatives," said K G Umesh, Director-Human Resources, at Himalaya Wellness Company.
The Indian Army has taken the initiative to preserve Pune Cantonment's ecological balance. The region, situated near the biodiverse Western Ghats, faces numerous environmental challenges, including declining tree cover and increasing pollution.