Pune gets India's 1st Covid warrior memorial

India's first-ever memorial dedicated to Covid warriors - who laid down their lives during the pandemic while on duty - has come up in the Pune Zilla Parishad Complex.

It is the only memorial dedicated to Covid warriors in the country.

The memorial is located in the Pune Zilla Parishad Main Building, Wellesley Road, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in the Camp area of Pune.

The memorial is the initiative of IAS officer Ayush Prasad, who is now the Collector of Jalgaon district.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Prasad was the CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad.

“The monument is a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of public officials who serve in different departments but came together to fight covid for humanity. Their efforts saved thousands of lives while they gave up their own,” Prasad told DH on Thursday.

The memorial - ‘Covid-19 Yoddha Smrutisthal’ is located off the flagpole of the Pune ZP, which generally has a footfall of 2,000-3,000 people per day.

The names of 42 employees - 37 males and 5 females - of the Pune ZP are written on the memorial.

These people got infected with Coronavirus while on duty and later died - and the names were finalised after due diligence.

The memorial would be opened to the public around October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

When Prasad conceived the idea of the memorial, the Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla came to know about it and backed the initiative of the ZP.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was a war-like situation. People worked on war-footing 24x7 to combat the deadly virus that swept the world. In the Pune ZP, those who died on duty include doctors, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, primary school teachers, Asha workers, Aanganwadi workers and others providing health series,” a senior official said speaking about the initiative.