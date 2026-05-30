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Pune hooch deaths | CID takes over probe after FDA seizes 5,929 kg methanol used in spurious liquor

The FDA on Saturday raided the premises of Rex International in Bhiwandi and sealed it after the firm failed to produce any ledger entries or mandatory verification details under the Poisons Act.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSpurious liquorFDAHooch tragedyCIDmethanol

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