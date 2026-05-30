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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune hooch deaths | FDA traces methanol used in spurious liquor to Bhiwandi warehouse

Investigations revealed that Karnal Singh Virka procured the liquor from Wankhede, who in turn got the lethal substance from Prajapati of Uruli Kanchan.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneFDAIllicit liquor

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