Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune hooch deaths | Rohit Pawar slams Maha Yuti govt over tragedy, NCP(SP) workers ransack liquor shop

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that this is culpable homicide.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraPuneDevendra FadnavisIllicit liquorMaha Vikas AghadiRohit PawarNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us