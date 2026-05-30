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Pune hooch tragedy: 22 police, excise personnel face suspension

The state excise department has also placed 13 personnel, including three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and four staffers, under suspension, superintendent Atul Kanade said.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneIllicit liquor

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