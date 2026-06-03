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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune hooch tragedy | Minister Ramdas Athawale asks govt to legalise hand-brewed liquor to earn revenue, save lives

Athawale noted that daily-wage workers mainly consume hand-brewed liquor and it is better that government control the produce to ensure quality and curb illegal production.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsPuneLiquorRamdas Athawale

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