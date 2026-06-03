<p>Following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>hooch tragedy, where 15 people reportedly died consuming suspected illicit liquor, Union minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramdas-athawale"> Ramdas Athawale </a>urged the governement to legalise hand-brewed liquor. He suggested that the move would save lives and also help in revenue generation.</p>.<p>Athawale noted that daily-wage workers mainly consume hand-brewed liquor and it is better that government control the produce to ensure quality and curb illegal production. </p>.Death toll in Pune hooch tragedy climbs to 15, cops arrest eight; CM vows to 'dismantle spurious liquor ecosystem'.<p>Legalise hand-brewed liquor, which will bring in revenue and can save lives by ensuring safety, he said, adding that it was his personal view The Union minister was speaking to reporters at Bapgaon in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, after attending a private event. </p>