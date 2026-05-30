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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 17 as 22 police, excise officials suspended, methanol supplier traced

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased while the local civic body has sanctioned an additional Rs 1 lakh in aid.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneHooch tragedydeath tollmethanol

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