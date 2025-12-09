<p>Pune: The Economic Offences Wing of the Pune Police has recovered the original sale deed of a controversial land deal linked to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>'s son Parth and the document of the power of attorney from the arrested accused Sheetal Tejwani, officials said on Monday.</p><p>The EOW has initiated a process of freezing the bank accounts of Tejwani, who held the Power of Attorney (PoA) in the Mundhwa land deal.</p><p>"An original sale deed, executed between Amadea Enterprises LLP and Tejwani, who acted as a power of attorney in the deal, was recovered by EOW.", a senior official said.</p>.‘Bomb’ email sparks search at Pune school; premises vacated.<p>Police also recovered the original document pertaining to the PoA, which was given to Tejwani by 272 original watandars of the 40-acre land. The PoA authorised Tejwani to re-grant the "mahar watan" land in the name of the original land owners.</p><p>In a related development, a court in Paud has remanded sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, who was arrested for allegedly facilitating the sale deed despite knowing that the land belonged to the government, to eight-day police custody.</p><p>The land, allegedly worth Rs 1,800 crore as per the market value, was sold illegally to Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP for Rs 300 crore.</p><p>The investigation report had indicted a partner in the firm, Digvijay Patil, and Tejwani.</p>