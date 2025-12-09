Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune land deal: Original sale deed and Power of Attorney document recovered from arrested accused

Police also recovered the original document pertaining to the PoA, which was given to Tejwani by 272 original watandars of the 40-acre land.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 04:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 04:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPune

Follow us on :

Follow Us