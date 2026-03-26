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Pune land scam: Panel indicts Parth Pawar’s cousin in Mahar Watan case

Parth is the elder son of the late Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 19:42 IST
MaharashtraPuneIndia PoliticsParth Pawar

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