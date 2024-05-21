Pune Porsche Accident: Kin of victims seek stringent punishment for accused minor, his father

"We were supposed to send her off in a palanquin (to the groom's house) after her marriage (in future), but now we were forced to carry her body on a bier," Ashwini's inconsolable mother Mamata Koshta told PTI in Jabalpur after performing her last rites.

"We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly...They should have not given him the car," she said.

When asked that the Juvenile Justice Board has left the boy by asking him to write an essay, she shot back saying, "Is it a joke? What essay will he write? A joke is being played."

She remembered Ashwini as being a "very talented girl".

"She was one among a million. She had so many dreams and now everything is left here only," her mother said with tears rolling down her eyes.