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Pune Porsche case: Cops move court to seek cancellation of bail to father of minor accused

The move comes weeks after a video allegedly showing Agarwal celebrating his bail with family members went viral on social media, triggering outrage.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPunePorsche

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