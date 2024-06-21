Pune Porsche case: Is it not confinement if juvenile is kept in custody after bail, asks HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday queried if it amounted to confinement when the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche case was granted bail but was taken back in custody and kept in an observation home.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande said there was no denying that the accident was unfortunate.

“Two people have lost their lives. There was trauma but the child (juvenile) was also in trauma,” the court said.