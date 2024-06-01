Pune Porsche case: Long arm and loopholes of law

It was 2.30 a.m. and Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, 24-year-old IT engineers, were riding a motorbike on Kalyani Nagar-Airport Road in Pune when a high-end Porsche Taycan, speeding at over 200 kmph, hit their bike, killing them. The person behind the wheel was a 17-year-and-eight-month-old boy, allegedly drunk after partying in two pubs in upmarket Koregaon Park. The boy tried to run away but was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

This May 19 Pune Porsche case, involving the son of a real estate developer with high connections, has shot into the limelight, with the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government coming under fire and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi demanding a CBI probe.

Action taken so far

The minor, his father, Vishal Agarwal, and his grandfather, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, are behind bars. While Vishal has been arrested for allowing his son to drink and drive an unregistered car, Surendra Kumar has been arrested for pressurising the family driver, a witness in the case, to take up the blame in exchange for money.