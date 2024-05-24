Pune Porsche crash: Attempts were made to show teen was not behind wheel of Porsche, says police chief

Mumbai: Reconstructing the "logical sequence of events" involving the sensational Porsche drunken-driving hit-and-run case, the Pune police has prepared a watertight and foolproof case which can put the minor boy in a jail term of 10 years.
Besides, anyone who has attempted to tamper with the evidence would be dealt as per law.
“We have prepared a watertight and foolproof case,” Pune’s Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told a news conference on Friday.
“Our case does not merely rests on blood report…The boy was in full senses and knew his act of consuming liquor and then then driving a car at high speed could lead to fatal consequences,” Kumar said, adding that Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been applied in which the accused faces a 10 year jail term.
The case was enhanced from Section 304 A (doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), which prescribes a maximum sentence of two years - to Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), in which the accused faces a jail term of 10 years.
“Before being taken to the Juvenile Justice Board, the charges were enhanced. The impression that it was done after public outrage and media criticism is wrong,” the police chief said.
The accident took place in Kalyani Nagar on 19 May - and according to reports the boy, who did not have a driving license, was speeding the Porsche Taycan, which did not have any registration number plate, at over 200 kms per hour.
The speeding car hit a motorcycle killing Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, working as IT engineers in Johnson Controls as data analysts. Aneesh and Ashwini hailed from Umaria and Jabalpur districts, respectively, of Madhya Pradesh.
The 17-year-old boy has been remanded to the Nehru Udyog Kendra Observation Home in Yerawada for 14 days until June 5, while his father Vishal Agarwal and pub owners and managers too have been held.
On the discrepancies pertaining to the blood sample reports of the accused, he said that there were two blood reports taken, one in a private hospital and another in the government's Sassoon Hospital. “The DNA would be examined from the second sample and matched with the first sample…we want to be sure that there are no discrepancies,” he said.
On reports that the family’s driver had claimed he was at the wheel, Kumar said that the matter is being probed as why he said it or who made him make such a claim. “We have recorded the statement of the person employed by the family for driving the Porsche car. The statement of this driver is important,” said Kumar.
“We have established the logical sequence of events right from the boy coming out of his house to going to one pub and then another pub and then driving the car. We have the necessary CCTV footage (from various places),” Kumar said.
On the initial handling of the case and the delay in taking the blood samples, he said that all aspects are being examined.