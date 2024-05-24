Pune Porsche crash: Attempts were made to show teen was not behind wheel of Porsche, says police chief

On the discrepancies pertaining to the blood sample reports of the accused, he said that there were two blood reports taken, one in a private hospital and another in the government's Sassoon Hospital. “The DNA would be examined from the second sample and matched with the first sample…we want to be sure that there are no discrepancies,” he said.

On reports that the family’s driver had claimed he was at the wheel, Kumar said that the matter is being probed as why he said it or who made him make such a claim. “We have recorded the statement of the person employed by the family for driving the Porsche car. The statement of this driver is important,” said Kumar.

“We have established the logical sequence of events right from the boy coming out of his house to going to one pub and then another pub and then driving the car. We have the necessary CCTV footage (from various places),” Kumar said.