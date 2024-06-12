Pune Porsche crash case: No relief for teen driver, his observation home remand extended till June 25

Pune: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here on Wednesday extended till June 25 the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash that killed two IT engineers in Pune last month.

The Pune police through prosecutors sought the extension of the juvenile's custody for another 14 days at the observation home citing his safety. He was in the observation home remand till June 12.

They also told the board that the teen's release at the current juncture may hinder the ongoing investigation into the case and other related matters, including alleged swapping of his blood samples taken after the May 19 accident.

The defence opposed the Pune police's remand extension plea and told the board the minor must be released from the observation facility.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the JJB extended the boy's stay at the observation home till June 25.