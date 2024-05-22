Pune Porsche crash: Fadnavis slams Rahul for remarks on accused teen, terms it 'politicising sensitive issue for votes'

Mumbai: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned as to why “preferential treatment” was meted out to the 17-year-old son of businessman Vishal Agarwal who ran over and killed two people under the wheels of a luxury car, the BJP hit back with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that perhaps the Wayanad MP was not aware of the steps being taken by the government and police.
“Rahul Gandhi was probably not aware of the strict action taken by the Pune Police in this case. So it is not proper for him to politicise such a sensitive issue in this manner just for getting votes every time,” said Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister.
According to him, such a statement does not bring glory to him - and accused Gandhi of politicising the accident.
Mumbai BJP President and former minister Ashish Shelar too hit out at Gandhi. “You are spreading misinformation,” he said, adding that Fadnavis himself went to Pune to ensure that strict action is taken.
“Rahul Gandhi is losing the elections, that is why he is doing low-level politics on the Pune incident….he should be ashamed,” he said.
In a video statement, Rahul Gandhi said: “…when any autorickshaw drivers and cabbies or Ola or Uber drivers or bus drivers or truckers kill anybody unintentionally, they are dumped in the jail for 10 years and the keys are thrown away. However, when a teenaged kid from a rich family consumes alcohol and kills two people under the wheels of a Porsche, he is told to pen an ‘essay’. Why are the other bus, truck autorickshaw drivers or cabbies not asked to write such essays.”
Gandhi also took a dig at the Prime Minister by saying: "Narendra Modi is creating two Indias - one where even justice is dependent on wealth." "The question is of justice – the poor and the prosperous. All should be entitled to equal justice. That’s why we are fighting. We are fighting for equality of justice and against injustice," Gandhi said.
Published 22 May 2024, 09:05 IST