Pune Porsche crash: Fadnavis slams Rahul for remarks on accused teen, terms it 'politicising sensitive issue for votes'

Mumbai: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned as to why “preferential treatment” was meted out to the 17-year-old son of businessman Vishal Agarwal who ran over and killed two people under the wheels of a luxury car, the BJP hit back with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that perhaps the Wayanad MP was not aware of the steps being taken by the government and police.

“Rahul Gandhi was probably not aware of the strict action taken by the Pune Police in this case. So it is not proper for him to politicise such a sensitive issue in this manner just for getting votes every time,” said Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister.