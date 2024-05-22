Pune Porsche crash: How the teen's father changed 4 cities, 2 cars to escape police

Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old boy involved in the tragic car crash in Pune was arrested on Tuesday Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was drunk-driving and crashed a Porsche car into a bike killing both the pillion and rider.

Agarwal, a real estate agent, started making escape plans as soon as FIR was lodged against him. He changed two cars and four cities in the process, India Today reported.

Agarwal firstly drove to his properties located in Pune including his Daund farmhouse. Then he met a friend in Kolhapur, from where he sent his driver to Mumbai to mislead the authorities.