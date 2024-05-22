Pune Porsche crash: How the teen's father changed 4 cities, 2 cars to escape police

Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old boy involved in the tragic car crash in Pune was arrested on Tuesday Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was drunk-driving and crashed a Porsche car into a bike killing both the pillion and rider.
Agarwal, a real estate agent, started making escape plans as soon as FIR was lodged against him. He changed two cars and four cities in the process, India Today reported.
Agarwal firstly drove to his properties located in Pune including his Daund farmhouse. Then he met a friend in Kolhapur, from where he sent his driver to Mumbai to mislead the authorities.
He then travelled to Sambhajinagar in his friend's car. Additionally, he tried to dissuade the cops by misinforming his family about his whereabouts. He told his family that he was headed to Mumbai.
Since his primary phone was switched off and he was using a new number to avoid being tracked, Pune Crime Branch traced him through the GPS of his friend's car, the publication reported.
The Crime Branch analysed the messages he sent to his family and footage from various CCTV cameras. They finally found him hiding in a small lodge in Sambhajinagar.
The bar owner and manager who served the minor alcohol, have also been arrested.
Following the accident, Agarwal's son had been produced in a juvenile court which granted him bail and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, a move which sparked much outrage.
On Wednesday, the Juvenile Justice Board issued a notice to the boy and asked him to appear before it.
Published 22 May 2024, 07:51 IST