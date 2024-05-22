Pune Porsche crash: Who is Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor detained by police?

Police have detained Vishal Agarwal, the father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two persons in Pune and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, officials said on Tuesday.

"We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Who is Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor involved in the Posche crash

A real estate developer, Vishal Agarwal reportedly owns the firm Brahma Corp that was founded by his grandfather, Brahmadatt Agarwal, as per Business Standard. However, the website of the company does not mention Vishal's name anywhere.

While their construction company has been involved in building several five-star hotels in Pune, businesses such as Brahma Multispace and Brahma Multicon are also owned by Agarwal's family.

The company has experienced a significant growth under the leadership of Vishal the net worth of all the companies owned by Vishal Agarwal crosses the Rs 600 mark, Business Standard reported quoting other reports.

A Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

The police registered a case against Agarwal under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

A case has been registered against the boy under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the IPC and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving license, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter's life.

(With PTI inputs)