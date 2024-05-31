Pune Porsche crash: Will overhaul civil hospital system to make it foolproof, says Maharashtra minister

Asked about Sassoon General Hospital dean Dr Vinayak Kale being sent on leave, the minister said, “The report of the committee (set up to probe the blood sample episode) stated that Dr Kale did not perform his duties properly. The decision to send him on leave has nothing to do with him taking my name during a press conference.”

Earlier, Dr Kale had claimed that the orders for giving additional charge of the medical superintendent to Dr Taware were given by Mushrif.