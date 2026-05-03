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Pune rape-murder case: Ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act

Anil Deshmukh pointed out that the stringent Shakti Act was passed by both Houses of the state legislature during his tenure as the home minister under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtramurderPunerape

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