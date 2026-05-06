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Pune rape-murder case: Police take accused to crime scene 

The police took the accused to the cowshed in the village, the spot of the gruesome crime, where they reconstructed the sequence of events.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:23 IST
MaharashtraCrimeMaharashtra NewsmurderPunerape

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