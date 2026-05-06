<p>Mumbai: Days after the shocking Nasrapur rape-murder involving a four-year-old girl child, the police took the 65-year-old accused senior citizen Bhimrao Kamble to the crime scene amid tight security arrangements. </p><p>Around midnight, the police took the accused to the cowshed in the village, the spot of the gruesome crime, where they reconstructed the sequence of events. </p>.SIT formed in Pune rape-murder case as CM Fadnavis assures capital punishment for accused.<p>The crime scene reconstruction is vital as the accused will be produced in court on Thursday (May 7) for an extension of his police remand in a Pune district court. </p><p>Meanwhile, another disturbing incident was reported from Pune city, where a 50-year-old allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 9-year-old girl prompting swift action by alert citizens who intervened and prevented a major tragedy. </p><p>The accused was handed over to the police, but large crowds gathered outside the Parvati Police Station, expressing anger over the incident.</p>