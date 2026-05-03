Pune rape-murder | No politician should come to us until accused hanged to death: Father of four-year-old victim

<p>Following the shocking <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-crime-4-year-old-girl-sexually-assaulted-murdered-in-pune-district-senior-citizen-held-3988265">rape and murder</a> of a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>district, the father of the victim has made a "humble request" to politicians. </p><p>While rejecting condolence messages from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/politicians">politicians</a>, he told <em>ANI </em>that political leaders should visit them only after the accused is hanged to death. </p><p>"My family and I have only one request: until my daughter gets justice and the criminal is hanged, no politician should come to our home to meet us. This is our humble request. Only when that criminal is given the death penalty will we meet politicians or anyone who wishes to meet us. Until then, no politician should come to my house to offer condolences," the father of the four-year-old said. </p>.Child rape-murder: Hundreds protest on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune; traffic hit.<p>The incident triggered outrage, with hundreds of villagers rushing to the local police outpost and demanding action against the accused. Following protests, the administration assured strict action against the accused and a fast-track trial.</p><p>The horrifying crime that took place in Bhor Taluka's Nasrapur village has also snowballed into a massive political issue. </p><p>Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-deshmukh">Anil Deshmukh</a> on Sunday called for the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, questioning if the "fear of law" existed under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. </p><p>Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused , asserting that the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in "record time".</p><p>"I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time," he said.</p><p>He said that the government has also written to the victim's family, assuring them of its support.</p><p>Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also directed the police to collect concrete evidence to build a watertight case and conduct a trial in the fast track court. </p><p>A 65-year-old accused with criminal background has been arrested in the case. The man, who works as a labourer, allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food and took her to a cattle enclosure where he sexually assaulted her and later crushed her with a stone to hide identity. </p>