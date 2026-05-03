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Pune rape-murder | No politician should come to us until accused hanged to death: Father of four-year-old victim

The horrifying crime that took place in Bhor Taluka's Nasrapur village has also snowballed into a massive political issue.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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