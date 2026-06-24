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Pune realtor murder case: 2,000 calls, secret meeting between fiancée and her lover before fatal push

Investigators suspect that the extensive communication was part of the planning that culminated in Agarwal's killing on June 18.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:07 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneLohagad Fort

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