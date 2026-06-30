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Pune realtor murder: Mystery deepens over Siya Goyal's lawyer

While Aashuutosh Shrivastava claimed he is the advocate on record, Vipul Dushing appeared on behalf of Siya when she was produced in Vadgaon-Maval for an extension of her police remand.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:44 IST
MaharashtraMaharashtra NewsPuneMurder caserealtorrealtors' murder

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