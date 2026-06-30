Pune realtor murder: Mystery deepens over Siya Goyal's lawyer

<p>Mumbai: Amid new revelations regarding the brutal Lohegaon Fort murder of Pune-based realtor and businessman Ketan Agarwal, allegedly committed by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary, a key question has arisen: Who is the girl's lawyer—Aashuutosh Srivastava or Vipul Dushing?</p><p>While Shrivastava claimed he is the advocate on record, Dushing appeared on behalf of Siya when she was produced in Vadgaon-Maval for an extension of her police remand.</p>.Pune realtor murder: The anatomy of crime scene reconstruction.<p>Siya’s brother Sahil Goyal had said that the family has nothing to do with Shrivastava. “We've never hired him and he isn't someone that we've hired from our family. I know nothing about what he's claiming, we've nothing to do with him,” Sahil Goyal said. </p><p>On the other hand, Shrivastava has sent a legal notice seeking damages of Rs 10 crore over public remarks disputing his appointment as her lawyer.</p><p>Shrivastava asserted that he has already filed a vakalatnama in the court. </p>.Pune realtor murder | Police recreate crime scene with accused Siya Goyal at Lohagad fort.<p>“As far as the accused, Siya Goyal, is concerned, she has signed and authorised all necessary legal documents in every proper manner, and those documents, including the vakalatnama have already been filed in court,” he said. </p><p>Reacting to Sahil Goyal’s statement, he said: “We've absolutely nothing to do with Sahil Goyal. We haven't spoken to him, had no communication with him on any subject, and exchanged no emails. Hence, a statement of this nature from him is highly irresponsible, defamatory, and constitutes an outright attack on the legal fraternity. As an accused, Siya Goyal has every legal right to retain a lawyer.” </p><p>He also said that if at any stage Siya Goyal wishes to change her counsel at any point, there is a formal legal procedure for that, which strictly requires a No Objection Certificate. </p>