Pune realtor murder | Police recreate crime scene with accused Siya Goyal at Lohagad fort

<p>Pune police took Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>-based realtor and her fiance Ketan Agarwal, to the Lohagad Fort on Sunday for the reconstruction the scene of crime, <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting an official.</p><p>The exercise is aimed at recreating the chain of events that occurred on June 18 in Pune, when Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff of the fort by Siya (20) and her 'lover', Chetan Chaudhary (22).</p><p>"This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight of the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction," said DSP Gajanan Tompe.</p><p>"Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal to death. Chetan will be taken to the fort separately," a senior official of the Pune rural police said.</p>.Ketan Agarwal murder: Pune police question Siya Goyal's parents, brother.<p>During the recreation, the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed off will be verified, he added.</p><p>Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort.</p><p>Siya allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence conspired with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring dishonour to the family.</p><p>Earlier, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accepted the family's demands to try the case in a fast-track court. Rajya Sabha member and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam was appointed the special public prosecutor for the case. </p>.Pune fort murder | 'Siya never said she didn't like Ketan': Brother of accused fiancee to police.<p>On Saturday, the police questioned Goyal's parents and brother connection with the crime, just a day after Sahil (Siya's brother) was interrogated for around ten hours. </p><p>Officials claimed that the two accused deleted chat records from their mobile phones before June 18 and after the incident in attempts to destroy evidence. </p><p>Investigators are probing the exact aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.</p>