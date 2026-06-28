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Pune realtor murder | Police recreate crime scene with accused Siya Goyal at Lohagad fort

During the crime scene recreation, the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed off will be verified, a senior official added.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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