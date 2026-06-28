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Pune realtor murder: Police recreate crime scene with Siya Goyal at Lohagad Fort

During the crime scene recreation, the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed off will be verified, a senior official added.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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