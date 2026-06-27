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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune realtor murder: Siya Goyal’s brother questioned for ten hours

The official said Sahil Goyal was quizzed about his sister's relationship with co-accused and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 01:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderPune

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