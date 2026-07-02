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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune realtor murder: Siya taken to site where Ketan's murder plot was rehearsed; cops seek nod for polygraph tests

The alleged rehearsal took place in May and probe is on to find out the exact date and other details, the official informed.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderPunepolygraph testPune police

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