Pune receives heavy downpour, normal life disrupted

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have swung into action and are guiding people to safety.

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase is reviewing the situation.

The Mula-Mutha River, which passes through the Pune city, swelled at several places.

“Due to heavy rainfall in Khadakwasla catchment area and inflow of water on a large scale, discharge in Mutha River basin has been increased to 40,000 cusecs,” Mohol said.

Announcements are being made to stay away from the banks of the river as water is being released from reservoirs.

“Citizens should be careful and stay safe,” said Mohol.

The hill stations of Pune - like Lavasa, Lonavla - received very heavy rainfall with over 300 mm plus being reported.

The Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli talukas received heavy downpour, according to officials of Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Mumbai’s suburban districts of Palghar-Thane-Raigad are receiving heavy rainfall.

The Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts of Western Maharashtra too received heavy downpour.

In Pune city, water gushed in several of the housing society complexes and even some dwellings in low-lying areas.

In some places, electricity supply had to be stopped as a precautionary measure.

Dr Diwase has urged people to step out of houses only if necessary. "The Pune district machinery, corporations and police are on the field to help out people," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Guardian Minister, reviewed the situation.

He has asked people to be on alert.