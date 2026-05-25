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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune school principal shared NEET-related questions for money: CBI tells court

The federal agency made the submission while seeking the remand of school principal Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, sources said on Sunday.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETPune

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