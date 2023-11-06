Pune to host EV meet

Mumbai: India’s automotive heart and a hub of innovation, Pune, is set to host the India International EV Show (IIEV), from December 1-3, this year.

India aims to become a global leader in the electric vehicle (EV) sector by 2030, with the two-wheeler segment expected to achieve this goal even earlier, the organisers said on Monday.

Into its third edition, IIEV is scheduled to take place at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre, situated in Pimpri Chinchwad on Pune, and promises to showcase the latest innovations, eco-friendly transportation solutions, and visionary initiatives in the ever-evolving electric vehicle industry.

IIEV offers a dynamic platform for manufacturers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders to converge and explore the vast potential of sustainable mobility.

IIEV 2023 is poised to host over 20,000 visitors from all over India and around the world, making it the most significant gathering of its kind, providing attendees with a truly global perspective on the EV industry. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of products and services, from electric cars and bikes to e-rickshaws and sustainable charging infrastructure. IIEV is not only a showcase of innovative solutions but also a testament to the country’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and driving sustainable change.

“India’s electric vehicle market is no longer a niche; it’s a thriving industry that has captured the imagination of the nation. With approximately 2.8 million EVs on Indian roads, the market is poised for exceptional growth, projected at a remarkable 94.4 per cent CAGR by 2030 This indicates that the transition to electric vehicles is not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ and underscores the nation’s commitment to a sustainable future," stated Namit Gupta, Director of the Futurex Group, the event organiser.

With a remarkable surge of over 200 per cent in the registration of electric vehicles (EVs) during the last financial year (2022-23), compared to 8,668 registrations in 2021-22, Pune, a prominent automotive hub, is at the forefront of EV research, innovation, and production.

This collaborative effort is co-organised with Globe-Tech Media, supported by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), and Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Mumbai).