Pune woman with 2 kids punched by man in road rage incident

Disclaimer: The video attached herein is of a graphic nature. Please proceed with caution.

In a horrifying incident, a woman in Pune was punched by an elderly man for not letting him overtake her two-wheeler.

Jerlyn D'Silva posted a video on her Instagram account narrating the incident. She can be seen in a tense state while talking with blood still on her nose.

Jerlyn was riding a scooter with her two kids and was on the Pashan-Baner Link Road. An elderly man who was in the car was speeding behind them for over 2 kms. In order to give way to his car, Jerlyn moved to the left side of the road. However, the man after overtaking her, stopped the car in from of the scooter.