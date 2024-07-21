Pune woman with 2 kids punched by man in road rage incident

Disclaimer: The video attached herein is of a graphic nature. Please proceed with caution.
In a horrifying incident, a woman in Pune was punched by an elderly man for not letting him overtake her two-wheeler.
Jerlyn D'Silva posted a video on her Instagram account narrating the incident. She can be seen in a tense state while talking with blood still on her nose.
Jerlyn was riding a scooter with her two kids and was on the Pashan-Baner Link Road. An elderly man who was in the car was speeding behind them for over 2 kms. In order to give way to his car, Jerlyn moved to the left side of the road. However, the man after overtaking her, stopped the car in from of the scooter.
"He got out of the car very furiously. He punched me twice and pulled my hair. I had two kids; he didn't care about them. How safe is this city? she said in the video.
"I had two kids with me, kuch bhi ho sakta tha (anything could have happened)," she added.
Jerlyn's uncle Vishal told NDTV that he went to meet her after he got to know about the incident.
"She told me the man in the car assaulted her for no reason. The scooter didn't touch his car. He probably did it just to show how powerful he was. He got off the car, asked her why she was riding the way she was and started assaulting her."
He added that the man was accompanied by his wife, but the latter did not take any action.
"The children weren't hurt physically but they were scared and screaming," he said, as reported by NDTV.
The man has been identified as Swapnil Kekre, and a case has been registered against him.
This is not the first case of road rage in Pune. Two months ago, a Porche driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a motorcycle, killing two. according to the police, the teen was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Published 21 July 2024, 04:56 IST