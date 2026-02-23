<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>-based mountaineering and adventure organisation, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/giripremi">Giripremi</a>, on Monday announced its upcoming Mount Everest expedition, to be led by veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe.</p><p>The expedition will commence on April 2, 2026, with summit attempts planned over a total duration of approximately 50 days. </p><p>Giripremi has a distinguished legacy on Everest. </p>.<p>In 2012, Giripremi successfully conducted India’s largest civilian expedition to the mountain. During that expedition, eight climbers reached the summit on the same day — a rare and historic achievement that received widespread recognition across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>Fourteen years later, this new expedition continues that legacy, attempting Everest via the classic Nepal (South Col) route used during the first successful ascent in 1953 by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary.</p><p>The team has been preparing systematically for this mission for the past two years, undergoing extensive technical training, endurance conditioning, and high-altitude readiness.</p>.India’s biggest mountaineering centre coming up in Majgaon.<p>The climbing team comprises Vivek Shivade, Nikunj Shah, Akhil Katkar, and Mihir Jadhav — representing a blend of proven high-altitude experience and a strong new generation of Indian mountaineers.</p><p>A veteran, Zirpe is the President of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineering organisations in the state. </p><p>Zirpe is the recipient of the coveted Shiv Chhatrapati Award instituted by the Maharashtra government and the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, the highest adventure sports honour, presented annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.</p><p>This expedition contributes to the Government of India’s Fit India Movement by promoting physical fitness, mental resilience, and an active lifestyle. It also carries a significant environmental message focused on glacier preservation and climate awareness. </p><p>A unique educational exhibition highlighting Himalayan glaciers, the impacts of climate change, and responsible mountaineering practices will be displayed in Kathmandu, along the route to Everest Base Camp, and at Everest Base Camp itself.</p><p>The expedition is supported and backed by the generous sponsorship of Purnartha, Namah, Enpro, Atomberg, Mikro Innotech India, Smartmark, Asian Machine Tools Corporation Pvt Ltd, and many other organisations, along with the encouragement and goodwill of numerous well-wishers. Gokyo is the official clothing partner for the expedition.</p><p>Zirpe’s team comes with unique experience. </p><p>Shivade is an accomplished high-altitude mountaineer who has successfully summited Mount Kangchenjunga, bringing valuable 8000-meter experience and composure to the team. </p><p>Shah, a summiteer of Mount Thelu in the Garhwal Himalaya, is known for disciplined preparation and strong logistical capability. </p><p>Katkar, also a Mount Thelu summiteer, has demonstrated exceptional physical resilience and dependable performance in demanding high-altitude conditions. </p><p>Jadhav represents the new generation of climbers and is among the first graduates of the Diploma in Mountaineering program at the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering, reflecting Giripremi’s commitment to nurturing future Himalayan mountaineers.</p>