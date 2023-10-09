Home
maharashtra

Pvt institution cheats nursing students of Rs 52.21 lakh in Thane district; three booked

As per the complaint, two directors and the branch head of the institution had allegedly cheated 36 students of Rs 52.21 lakh since 2021, the police said.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 12:16 IST

An offence has been registered against two directors and an employee of a private educational institution for allegedly cheating nursing students of Rs 52.21 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The MFC police in Kalyan town on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

As per the complaint, two directors and the branch head of the institution had allegedly cheated 36 students of Rs 52.21 lakh since 2021, he said.

The students took admission to the General Nursing Midwifery course at the institute and paid the fees. However, on completing the course, the students were awarded advanced diplomas in patient care management instead of nursing, the official said.

The students have also alleged that the institute was offering the nursing course without the necessary permission from the government, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

(Published 09 October 2023, 12:16 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

