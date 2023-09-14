Quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off hunger strike after meet with Shinde

Shinde offered Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, a glass of juice, with which he broke the fast.

However, he will continue with the agitation demanding reservation to the Maratha community.

“We have decided to give a month to the government. However, I won't leave the place for 30 days,” said Jarange-Patil, who started the fast-unto-death on August 29 at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna.

"I'm ready to give even 10 more days, but we want a quota that will last in the court," Jarange-Patil added. Over the past two weeks, all the top politicians of the state had met Jarange-Patil and asked him to withdraw the fast.

Members of the Maratha royal families - Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara and Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur - the two 13th descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - too had met him after a lathi-charge at the protest site.

“I won't rest till we give reservation to the Maratha community,” said Shinde after a 15-minute discussion with Jarange-Patil and his team.

"I have known Manoj for many years. He has always been fighting for the community. Whenever we met, he never spoke of any personal demands. He is committed to the community…he is an honest worker,” he said.